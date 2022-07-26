NOPD: Man wounded after shooting in 7th Ward on Hope Street Tuesday

Image credits: Adobe Stock Images / Devin Reeson

NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO) – A man was left wounded after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident is being investigated as an Aggravated Battery by Shooting.

The NOPD says they responded to the 2000 block of Hope St. after a call reporting shots fired in the area, just after 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but his condition has not been released. No further information is available at this time on the shooting but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence to find a suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.