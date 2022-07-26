An SUV carrying seven passengers rolled over on Highway 111 near Gateway Drive in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:42 p.m. right by the memorial sign for Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny .

Police told News Channel 3 that a tire on the vehicle blew out, causing the SUV to roll over.

Some of the occupants of the vehicle had minor scapes. A 60-year-old was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was temporarily impacted by the crash, but all lanes were back open by 5 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

The post Blown tire causes SUV to roll over on Highway 111 in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .