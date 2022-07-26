KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday July 26th

Chances of winning the lottery? Slim to none. Chances of getting some rain in the Concho Valley? About the same. Hot and dry conditions remain in places thank to the quiet summer pattern over the United States. Afternoon highs in the area peaked in the 100s with overnight lows expected to fall back into the 70s.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, some spotty rain chances will be possible across the Concho Valley. Northern counties will see the better chances but most of the rain will stay well off to the north along the Red River.

Unfortunately for those trying to escape the heat, the triple digits will likely continue into the weekend and those afternoon highs will hover near the century marks through the rest of the month of July.

