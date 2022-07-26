ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CEO of @Eleven Wings, Quincey Morris, continues to bring the flavor to WNY

By @thejhaswilliams, Jhas Williams
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFZms_0gtz7dzy00

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — With so many great places to eat in WNY, it can be hard to narrow it down and choose which place to grab a bite.

But, no matter what you decide, be sure you add @Eleven Wings to your list. With their extensive menu, you’ll find hoagies, various kinds of pasta, and of course all the wings you can eat, you’re guaranteed to find something that satisfies.

Click the video above to see one of the many food options they offer.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

