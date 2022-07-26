ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Sheriff: 4-year-old kidnapped by parents during supervised visit in West Michigan

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
Gordon Greene III Photo credit ALLEGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TROWBRIDGE TWP., Mich. (WWJ) - Authorities in West Michigan say a young boy was taken by his parents during a supervised visit on Tuesday and is now considered to be kidnapped.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Gordon Greene III, 4, after he was grabbed by his father, Gordan Greene Jr., in Trowbridge Township, roughly 40 miles south of Grand Rapids.

Authorities believe the boy's mother, Angela Etts, is with them -- neither has parental custody of the child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UC0E5_0gtz7Vt200
Gordon Greene Jr Photo credit ALLEGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWGmH_0gtz7Vt200
Angela Etts Photo credit ALLEGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The couple was said to have taken off in a 2000 Tan/Gold Ford Taurus with Michigan registration EKS9447 after taking the 4-year-old.

The vehicle with the suspects was last known to be traveling east on I-94 near Jackson around 3:30 p.m. -- deputies said a witness believed the couple was heading to Florida.

This is all the further information we have at this time.

The sheriff's office has no further information at this time. Anyone who has information about the suspects' whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or the Allegan Central dispatch at 269-673-3899.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Jackson, MI
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Ford#Eks9447
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy