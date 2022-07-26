Sheriff: 4-year-old kidnapped by parents during supervised visit in West Michigan

Gordon Greene III Photo credit ALLEGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TROWBRIDGE TWP., Mich. (WWJ) - Authorities in West Michigan say a young boy was taken by his parents during a supervised visit on Tuesday and is now considered to be kidnapped.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Gordon Greene III, 4, after he was grabbed by his father, Gordan Greene Jr., in Trowbridge Township, roughly 40 miles south of Grand Rapids.

Authorities believe the boy's mother, Angela Etts, is with them -- neither has parental custody of the child.

Gordon Greene Jr Photo credit ALLEGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Angela Etts Photo credit ALLEGAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The couple was said to have taken off in a 2000 Tan/Gold Ford Taurus with Michigan registration EKS9447 after taking the 4-year-old.

The vehicle with the suspects was last known to be traveling east on I-94 near Jackson around 3:30 p.m. -- deputies said a witness believed the couple was heading to Florida.

The sheriff's office has no further information at this time. Anyone who has information about the suspects' whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or the Allegan Central dispatch at 269-673-3899.