ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Fractional ownership company Pacaso selling Thaynes Canyon home

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Park City, UT
Business
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Fractional Ownership#The Park City Council#Thaynes Canyon Drive#Zillow#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy