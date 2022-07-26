Look: DK Metcalf Makes Decision On Seahawks Training Camp

thespun.com
Carlis Norvell
4d ago
I expect him to play this year and get a fatty from another team next year. I'm not sure any of our current quarterbacks can throw a ball far or fast enough to use him well.
Reply(9)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.Richard ScottLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 13