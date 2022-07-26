ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Rome man sentenced to 16yrs in child pornography case

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, July 26th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Rome man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

56-year-old Michael Mayhew was sentenced to 200 months in prison for receiving and possessing child porn. Mayhew admitted to several occurrences that started in 1993 & ’94 with the secret video recordings of three naked children under the age of 12. Then from 2010 to 2015, Mayhew admitted that he downloaded several graphic child pornographic videos. In December of 2018, Mayhew admitted to taking pictures of a naked 6-year-old using his cellphone. Finally, Mayhew admitted to possessing 184 images of child pornography in March of 2019, as well as two separate VHS tapes of the incidents that place in ‘93 & ‘94.

Along with his prison term, Mayhew was given a 30-year term of supervised release, $5,400 in special assessments, a $30,000 fine, a Child Pornography assessment of $17,000, and will have to register as a sex offender.

For information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov

