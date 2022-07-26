ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren Received Death Threats Over COVID-19 Decision

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPMXF_0gtz65Iq00

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday he received death threats in the wake of the conference’s initial decision to forgo the 2020 football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren made the revelation in a wide-ranging interview with Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Richard Johnson at the conference’s media day proceedings in Indianapolis. The commissioner said he avoided driving for the most part because the Big Ten offices in suburban Chicago didn’t have a secure parking lot at the time. He reasoned it wouldn’t be difficult for someone with ill intentions to tamper with his car.

“I didn’t drive for two years, I had so many death threats,” Warren told Forde and Johnson. “My wife said, ‘Kevin, your car only has 400 miles on it.’ Yeah, because I didn’t drive it for two years.”

The Big Ten alerted law enforcement agencies to the threats, which included a fan who posted on social media that he was putting out a $5,000 bounty on Warren. Another threat turned over to authorities: a fan said if he had three bullets with the opportunity to shoot Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler and Warren, he would use all three bullets on Warren.

Warren told SI his family and executive assistant also were threatened.

The Big Ten ultimately reversed course and did play a conference-only football schedule beginning in late October 2020. Conference champion Ohio State earned a College Football Playoff berth and reached the national championship game, losing to Alabama.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
State
Alabama State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

85K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy