More rain on the way could aggravate flooding concerns
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms redevelop overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Early showers and storms, diminishing into the early afternoon. Late day highs in the mid 80s to low 90s across western Kentucky. Isolated strong-severe storm is possible.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers late, especially closer to daybreak. Lows 70-75.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Highs 80-85
