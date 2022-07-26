ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Memphis museum, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Memphis museum, police say (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) want to question a person of interest after an artifact was taken from a Memphis museum.

A valuable Chinese artifact was stolen from the Belz Museum Sunday morning.

MPD said officers were called to 119 S. Main Street in downtown around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators released photos of a person of interest in the theft and need the public’s help to identify him.

Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Memphis museum, police say (Memphis Police Dept.)

No arrest has been made in the ongoing investigation, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Memphis museum, police say (Memphis Police Dept.)

