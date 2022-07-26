ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

'We're demanding basic needs.' Brooklyn tenants face filthy conditions after maintenance crew fired

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLmJX_0gtz5m0v00

A group of Brooklyn tenants are calling for change after they have been living without the help of a maintenance crew in their building for nearly two months.

Residents of Fulton Park Plaza Apartment Complex say they've been living in deplorable conditions after their maintenance staff was fired.

They tell News 12 the building smells like dead animals and urine, and that there is a major rodent infestation.

Tenants are concerned that the building, which houses nearly 300 units, is a health hazard.

They held a meeting Tuesday night and invited their landlord in the hope of getting their building clean enough to live in comfortably.

"It looks like trash buildings, where garbage shoots are sometimes going up two or three stories. It looks like hundreds of bags of trash,” says community organizer Michael Higgins. “We’re demanding basic needs. Again, these tenants pay rent every month and that should come with a certain level of service and respect."

News 12 reached out to the management company for the building and is waiting to hear back.

Comments / 4

The One and Only
4d ago

If I were those tenants, I would apply for the abandoned jobs and get paid. At least I would be working and caring for my home.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy