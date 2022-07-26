ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WaPo article claims 'Make America Great Again' means return to 1950s when things were ‘great only for some’

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Michael ONeale
2d ago

Ahh the 50's...great cars...great music...great economy...let's not forget segregation...race riots...and the threat of Thermo nuclear annihilation...yep back in the good old days

Andrew Jackson
3d ago

Communism at its best, Putin’s new version of Communism. That’s exactly what trump wanted originally and into the future. America should have taken care of these extremists Evangelicals.

Donna Arnold
3d ago

Vote Blue 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 to save the American Dream of Freedoom and let it Ring !!!!!! Proud American and Democrat. 🇺🇸❤🙏🤍🙏💙🇺🇸

