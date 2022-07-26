ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rocks south-central Nebraska

By Wesley Thoene
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KCAU) — A second July earthquake has shaken south-central Nebraska Tuesday.

The United State Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake took place in northern Kansas, less than two miles from the Nebraska border and about five miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska. It happened around 7:04 a.m. CDT.

The earthquake’s magnitude was reported at 3.6 mb (body-wave magnitude) with a depth of five kilometers.

As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., there were 12 responses from those who felt it. Anyone who felt it can report it by clicking here .

This is the second earthquake to take place in the area in July . The first was a magnitude of 3.7 took place on July 17 just before 8 a.m.

No other earthquakes above 1.0 mb have been reported in Nebraska in 2022.

