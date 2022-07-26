Movie Mike on ‘Gray Man’ Being Netflix’s Best Action Film Ever

The Gray Man is easily Netflix’s best action movie to date. It offers one of their most star-studded casts paired with one of the best directing duos in the game right now. I’m a huge Ryan Gosling fan and this movie solidified my feeling that he can do it all after loving this new spy thriller.

He plays a character named Six who works as an operative for the CIA. His job is to take out any bad guy they consider a threat using his elite tactical skills. The tables turn as he is now the one being tracked down by Chris Evans who plays an all out sociopath. This is Evans unlike you’ve seen him before. He’s the opposite of what you’d expect from his role as Captain America. Though his character can be cheesy at times…it’s cool to see his range as an actor.

The star power doesn’t stop there. You have Billy Bob Thorton, Ana De Armas and Regé-Jean Page rounding out the supporting cast. The Russo Brothers who directed this movie know their action! Which comes as no surprise since they directed Marvel movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. They waste no time in this movie to get straight to the action and keep the hits, chase scenes and fight sequences coming throughout. I love their stylistic approach in this movie and the use of drone shots to create a sense of urgency.

The movie hits a bit of an emotional level that offers something a little more than your typical action flick. Nothing novel, but I appreciated the effort. And it’s already been picked up for a sequel by Netflix so I’m looking forward to where they take this franchise next.

I give it 4 out of 5 Assassins!

Looking for more movie reviews? Check out my podcast Movie Mike’s Movie Podcast on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts!