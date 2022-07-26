OPD searching for person using possible credit card ‘skimmer’

Image of a person who possibly used a skimmer from the Oakland Police Department.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for someone who might have used a “skimmer” at a local gas station. Police described a skimmer as, “a machine that is installed on a credit/debit card reader and collects a person’s card number and pin information.”

OPD said what appeared to be a skimmer was used on the credit card reader inside a 7-Eleven at 3500 Grand Avenue on July 16, just after 9:00 p.m. OPD obtained surveillance images of the suspect, which can be seen below.

Images from the Oakland Police Department.

Two other skimming devices were spotted at 303 Hegenberger Road in Oakland, the location of a Bank of America ATM, on January 10 and April 21 of 2022, OPD said. Last week, the Petaluma Police Department said it found four instances of skimmers being used. Skimmers were also used at a 7-Eleven in Sunnyvale.

In Petaluma, police also found some cameras pointed at the keypads to record people’s PIN numbers. Thieves can use the credit card information and PIN numbers to make fraudulent purchases.

Police said skimmers can be hard to spot but can be identified with visual and physical inspection. OPD said skimmers are often placed on top of the card reader and typically do not fit correctly. People on the lookout for skimmers should “check for any loose parts between the reader and the panel underneath it.”

Anyone who used a debit or credit card at the 7-Eleven on 3500 Grand Avenue on July 16 or 17 is urged to check with their bank for fraudulent activity. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3728.