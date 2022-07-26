ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Child dies after falling into water in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A child is dead after falling into water Monday in Wayne County, Indiana.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home south of Greens Fork, Indiana at 7:53 p.m. on the report of a child that fell into water.

Family members found and quickly removed the child from the water. When deputies and first responders arrived, they began life saving measures.

The child was taken to Reid Health and later flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. They were pronounced dead hours after arriving at the hospital.

The identity of the child has not been released at this time. The sheriff’s office said the death appears to be accidental, but it is still under investigation.

