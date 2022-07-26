ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman in Marshall County found

By Corrine Hackathorn
 4 days ago
UPDATE: The woman has been found.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public for help in the investigation of a missing person.

Amy Marie Shock, 41, was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Amy was walking South on Route 88/Fairmont Pike Road in the area of Allen Ridge Road.

She is a white female and is approximately 5’6″ and weighs around 120 lbs.

Amy has sandy brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a purple tennis skirt, and black tanktop and carrying a peach-colored purse/book bag style bag.

She has a 4″ tiger lilley tattoo on the left lower side of her back.

Amy has a known medical condition and is not believed to have her medicine.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts of Amy is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 843-1500. When prompted dial “0” to speak to a dispatcher.

