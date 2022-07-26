ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish back at 4-H University in 2022!

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 2 days ago

Nearly 1,000 4-Hers, from across Louisiana, traveled to the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, June 21-24, to elect officers, attend educational programs, run for State 4-H Boards, and participate in different contests at 4-H University. This year's 4-H university theme was "Strive." In addition to learning and competing, youth get an...

pelicanpostonline.com

WAFB

Southern football player reads to children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some members of the Southern University football team spent time on Wednesday, July 27, with young readers in Baton Rouge. This week is the Super Summer Readers Project where celebrity guests read books to summer camp students. Southern football star Caleb Washington read "Don't Throw...
BATON ROUGE, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Lofton Security Service announces promotion

Lofton Security Service Inc., a division of The Lofton Corporation, announced July 27 the promotion of Matthew Bailey to Director of Security Operations. Bailey began his career with Lofton Security in 1998 as an EMT/Security Officer at one of Lofton's valued clients. Two years later, he was promoted to a Field Supervisor position where he was asked to perform client site inspections across the Greater Baton Rouge area. In 2001, Bailey accepted the influential role of Site Supervisor for one of Lofton Security's premier clients. Bailey was once again promoted two years later to a management position overseeing all of Lofton's Field Supervisors across the Greater Baton Rouge area. From 2003 until now, Bailey has continued to excel, being promoted four more times and taking on more responsibility at each stop on his career path. His industry knowledge and expertise, his ability to understand his clients' security needs and execute the delivery of that service, as well as his ability to identify, train, and coach Security Officers has been the core of Bailey's evolution to his latest promotion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsuagcenter.com

It's still watermelon time in Louisiana

(07/27/22) ZACHARY, La. — Who can resist the taste of a cold, sweet Washington Parish watermelon? Not many it seems by the briskness of sales over the past month or so. Watermelon sales tend to reach their zenith coming into the Fourth of July holiday each year. For two young produce salesmen in Zachary, the sales are slower now, but they still stick with it.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge General honors first Black nurses from 1950s

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, local leaders honored some of the bravest medical professionals and trailblazers in the field. The room was overflowing with people in Mid-City Baton Rouge General Center as they celebrated some of the first African-American nurses from the 1950s who paved a way for a brighter future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Ascension High School opens new media center Tuesday, public invited

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish School Board will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new East Ascension High School Media Center on Aug. 2. The community can join elected officials and community representatives as they cut a ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the new building. The facility includes a media center, a special education suite that includes LEAP Connect classrooms, a life skills lab and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Today is National Chicken Finger Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Today is National Chicken Finger Day. We had lunch with Todd Graves, Founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to talk all things food, his recipe for success, his favorite movies, and of course his Raising Cane's order. Todd Graves founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers...
Governor's Office of Community Programs Launches Back-to-School Community Fairs Across the State

BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that the Governor's Office of Community Programs will host several back-to-school community fairs across the state to meet the needs of students and families so they can start the school year off strong. The events will provide free school supplies, connect families with resources, and have food and fun for all ages.
WAFB

Assumption Parish Schools CFO receives highest honor award

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Schools Chief Financial Officer Anya Bailey Randle has been awarded the 2022 International Eagle Award for her exemplary leadership and service to her public school district, becoming the first Louisiana school professional to ever win the prestigious award. The Eagle Award is the highest...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Teach225 hosting back to school event that features a movie day for families

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) Teachers, this one's for you! Teach 225 is hosting a special back to school party Saturday, July 30th. Take some time to sit, relax, and share a special memory with your families before the hustle and bustle of another school year begins. The organization is hosting the event at AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 to watch DC League of Super Pets. Feel free to bring your partner, spouse, kids, and/or significant other. Tickets are free but limited so make sure to grab one before we sell out. Each ticket includes one free popcorn and a drink!
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Houma native to return to LSU for senior season

The LSU baseball team is expected to be one of the nation's best in 2023 and a Houma native is going to be part of the ride. Gavin Dugas announced today that he's returning to LSU for his senior season. Dugas, an outfielder, has played four seasons at LSU and will have one more year of eligibility in 2023 because of the COVID eligibility freeze in 2020 and 2021.
HOUMA, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Jarvis Landry with Saints/LSU/Lutcher helmets

Great pic. The baw is home. Now that's what ya call a Louisianimal. One of my favorite parts after the NCG, especially with OBJ showing his ass, was Landry's interview with Doucet talking about an 8 year weight had been lifted off of the tiger family, unfinished business, and you could hear the genuine relief in his voice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's being built on Siegen Lane, next to TJ Ribs

An 8,000-square-foot shopping center is going up at 6280 Siegen Lane, next to TJ Ribs. The center has space for two businesses. While no tenants have signed leases, a number of national groups, including Denny's, are interested in the space, said Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Hebert is marketing the property along with Judah Vedros. Patel Construction, of Lake Charles, is the contractor and Ashwin Sura, of Baton Rouge, is the developer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EMS transports child to local hospital

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — EBR EMS tranported a child to a local hospital on Thursday morning. The condition of the child is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Tropical funnel spotted in Baton Rouge on Thursday

What is known as a tropical funnel was seen in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. This feature was associated with a thunderstorm that moved over the Capital City around 2:30pm. Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

