7 things to know about Omaha Biliew, Iowa State basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history

Five-star power forward Omaha Biliew committed to Iowa State men’s basketball on Tuesday, becoming the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Cyclones program.

While Iowa high school basketball fans may be familiar with Biliew from his time playing at Waukee and Dowling Catholic, Biliew spent his junior season playing for Link Prep Academy in Branson, Missouri. He is expected to return to Waukee for his final season of high school basketball.

Here are seven things to know about Biliew and his recruiting decision.

What is Biliew’s recruiting rank?

The 6-8, 210-pound rising senior is the No. 1 player in Missouri for the 2023 class, and will be the No. 1 player in Iowa when he returns to Waukee this season. He is the No. 5 power forward in the country and No. 12 player nationwide.

Biliew is a consensus 5-star recruit, with offers from a dozen Division I basketball programs. He has a 0.9948 rating on 247Sports Composite.

Rivals ranks Biliew as the No. 3 power forward in the 2023 class but the No. 18 overall player in the country. ESPN has Biliew as the No. 5 player in his position and No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, and On3’s consensus ranking has him as the No. 3 power forward in the country and No. 5 player nationwide.

How long has Iowa State been in the running for Biliew’s commitment?

The Cyclones offered Biliew on July 26, 2021, becoming the eighth Division I program to offer him. Iowa State joined Illinois, Georgia, Arkansas, Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan. While the Cyclones were a little late to the game in extending an offer to Biliew, he has been a priority target ever since — and has treated Iowa State the same.

Biliew unofficially visited Iowa State three times: once last June, again for the Cy-Hawk football game on Sept. 11 and a third time on Dec. 21 for Iowa State men’s basketball’s win over Chicago State.

He narrowed down his top four options in mid-May, and Iowa State was one of three college programs included. Biliew also chose Kansas and Oregon, as well as playing professionally with the G League Ignite.

What did Biliew think about Iowa State prior to his commitment?

Here is what Biliew said about Iowa State in May, when he broke down his final four choices to the Des Moines Register.

On Iowa State: "(Head coach) T.J. (Otzelberger) and I have a lot in common. He’s a hard worker just like me and is defensive-minded. We’ve built a great relationship and I’ve been up there to watch practice a few times. I love to be challenged and he is great at that. I’ve been out here in Iowa since I was 5, so it’s basically home to me and I’d love to represent for the state and my family."

What other teams recruited Biliew?

In addition to Iowa State, Biliew held offers from Arkansas; Georgia; Illinois; Iowa; Kansas; Michigan; Nebraska; Oklahoma State; Tennessee; Texas Tech and Western Kentucky.

Where did Biliew play high school basketball in Iowa?

Biliew played his freshman season of high school basketball at Dowling Catholic. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game.

After one season at Dowling, he transferred to Waukee for his sophomore year. He averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game while helping the Warriors to the Class 4A state title alongside Payton Sandfort, Tucker DeVries and Pryce Sandfort.

Where else has Biliew played?

Biliew just wrapped up his AAU season with Mokan Elite (Missouri) on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball circuit. He helped Mokan to its third Peach Jam title with a 53-52 win over Team Takeover. Biliew scored eight points and added five rebounds in the win.

He was a participant at the Nike Hoops Summit in late April, representing South Sudan on Nike’s World Team. Biliew was also invited to the Team USA men’s U18 team training camp this spring.

What is Iowa State getting in its highest-rated commit in program history?

Iowa State men’s basketball and Biliew have at least one thing in common: defense. Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger is a defensive-minded coach, and Biliew is a player that prides himself on his defensive prowess. In fact, that’s the part of his game that developed quicker.

He’s solid on the defensive end of the court, and that makes him a threat in games where he doesn’t find the basket much. With Iowa State building a program around a strong defense, Biliew will be a key piece of the puzzle for Otzelberger and the Cyclones.

At 6-foot-8, Biliew has the ability to guard most positions and can also be a finisher at the rim. He’s solid from the free-throw line, but Peach Jam showed he’s also perfectly capable of sinking baskets from 3-point range.

