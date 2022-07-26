South Carolina Is One Of The States Most Dependent On Gun Industry

country1037fm.com
david mccool
2d ago
The firearms manufacturers and related business create a lot of jobs in this country and that is something our congress and senate and people that support the second amendment and freedom should be reminding everyone about when the liberals/communists try to pass laws or the executive branch through the ATF infringing on the second amendment. All the gun manufacturers should relocate to the free states and shouldn’t sell or service another firearm to the anti gun states .
