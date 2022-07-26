ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina Is One Of The States Most Dependent On Gun Industry

By Melanie Day
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
country1037fm.com

Comments / 10

david mccool
2d ago

The firearms manufacturers and related business create a lot of jobs in this country and that is something our congress and senate and people that support the second amendment and freedom should be reminding everyone about when the liberals/communists try to pass laws or the executive branch through the ATF infringing on the second amendment. All the gun manufacturers should relocate to the free states and shouldn’t sell or service another firearm to the anti gun states .

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Idaho Total Score#Wyoming Total Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy