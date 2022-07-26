Vehicular homicide charges for driver accused of killing 19-year-old

A man charged in a fatal car crash Sunday in Poulsbo showed signs of being drunk, according to police, and said the car he struck had “suddenly” pulled out in front of him.

Andrew Ole Monsaas, 28, was charged Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court with a count of vehicular homicide for the death of Stone R. Wickham, 19, of Poulsbo. Monsaas pleaded not guilty.

Wickham was driving a Toyota Prius when police say his car was struck at about 11:34 p.m. by Monsaas, driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Pugh Road. A passenger in the Prius with Wickham was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

“Stone was loved by everyone he came in contact with and little kids gravitated towards him and his fun energy,” one of Wickham’s family members wrote on a gofundme.com page . “He was such a joy to be around and we will miss him so much. Our hearts are aching, but we are so grateful to know that families are forever and that Stone is with family on the other side of the veil.”

During an interview with police, Monsaas said he was driving east on Lincoln Road when the Prius “suddenly” pulled out in front of him. He said he was traveling at about 28 mph on the 25 mph road.

Damage to the Prius and the road surface indicated Monsaas’ truck was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” an investigator wrote in court documents, and a witness told officers they heard the sound of a vehicle traveling at a “high rate of speed” just prior to the crash.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area that showed the Prius “driving slowly and braking while approaching NE Lincoln Road, contradicting Andrew’s statement that the Prius drove suddenly out in front of him,” an officer wrote.

When requesting that Monsaas be released from jail without bail, his attorney, Adrian Pimentel, argued that Monsaas has long-standing family ties to Kitsap County, no criminal record, lives in Poulsbo but is from Bainbridge Island and works for his father’s excavation company.

“There is no indication Mr. Monsaas would be a danger to anyone,” Pimentel said, noting he has strong support from family and friends who attended the hearing Tuesday. He called the crash "tragic."

Investigators at the scene wrote that Monsaas was “unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot and watery eyes, droopy eyelids and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”

Monsaas said he had consumed two drinks at a friend's house and declined to participate in field sobriety tests or an impaired driving investigation, the officer wrote.

Pimentel said he doubted the marks on the road or damage to the Prius could be used to determine the speed Monsaas was traveling and said there were omissions from the Poulsbo police report, such as no mention if Wickham had come to a stop before proceeding past the stop sign or other indications of impairment. He also asked that Monsaas not be prohibited from driving.

Deputy Prosecutor Nicholas Kiewik requested Monsaas’ bail be set at $250,000, saying the injured passenger remains at Tacoma General Hospital and that Monsaas’ choices Sunday indicate he would “put other drivers on the road at risk.”

Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Bill Houser said he would not try the case at arraignment and set Monsaas’ bail at $250,000. A person was killed, Houser said, and “that is enough reason for me to (require) $250,000 bail.”

Further investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office collision investigators.

