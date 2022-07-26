Tennessee Voices, Episode 298: Brad Leon, executive director, BlueSky Tennessee Institute

The field of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, in recent years has dominated conversations on the future of the American economy.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that computer science jobs will grow by 22% from 2020 to 2030.

However, there are not enough U.S. students pursuing this field, which provides both a challenge and an opportunity.

The BlueSky Tennessee Institute at East Tennessee State University — a partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee — reports that there only 1,000 qualified graduates to fill the 4,100 information technology job openings each year in Tennessee. They aim to bridge that gap.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, BlueSky Executive Director Brad Leon spoke about the institute.

Students are earning an accelerated bachelor's degree in 27 months at ETSU in Johnson City and finding employment at BlueCross in Chattanooga.

He recently wrote about several students who are successfully pursuing a path toward a high-paying, in-demand career.

Leon also spoke about his past work at Teach for America and his role as chief of innovation at Shelby County Schools as well as his desire to make a positive impact on low-income communities.

Essay by Brad Leon: Why we believe 32 high school students represent the future of BlueCross | Opinion

