Columbia County Board of Education approves lowest millage rate since 2012

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Education approved a reduction in the millage rate from 18.1 to 17.35 mills. This brings the rate to its lowest since 2012.

This is the second year in a row board members have approved lowering the millage rate. Last year it was lowered from 18.3 to 18.1. This reduction will result in property owners paying less tax than the estimate they received.

According to the Columbia County Board of Education, this is how the millage rate is determined,

The Columbia County Board of Education approved the fiscal year 2023 budget during the May

24, 2022 Board meeting. The approved budget included a 5.0% growth estimate in local

property tax revenue.

This estimate is the result of the Columbia County Tax Assessor’s annual revaluation of all

taxable property in the county. Due to an overall increase in the digest, the Columbia County

Board of Education decided to approve a reduction in the millage rate, providing a savings for

property owners.

When a property’s value is adjusted up by the Tax Assessor, it results in an increase in property

taxes. When it is adjusted down, it results in a decrease in taxes. Individual property values are

adjusted up or down at different rates depending on the market. Assuming the same millage

rate, a property that is not assessed a higher value will see a decrease in taxes based on this

reduced rate.

The Board of Education meets throughout the month of July to set a millage rate to fund the FY

2023 budget, and the budget’s primary sources of revenue come from state funding and local

tax dollars. The Columbia County School District’s FY 2023 budget provides resources to

accommodate a growing student population, which is forecast to add over 600 new students

next year with enrollment projected to reach more than 29,000 students in the 2022-2023

school year. In addition, teaching and learning are the central focus of the school district’s

budget, with 84% of the General Fund budget targeted for school-based instructional and

student support services.

These valuable dollars are utilized in a fiscally conservative manner while ensuring a high quality education. The Columbia County School District works diligently to engage, enrich,

and inspire students every day. We are proud to support the Columbia County community’s

dedication to ensuring maximum success for each student in a safe and positive environment. Columbia County Board of Education

