Mesquite, NV

Nevada Wildfire alert: Dodge Springs Fire update

Nevada Incident News
Nevada Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 30 miles north of Mesquite, directly on the Utah/Nevada state line. Impacted area: 5612 Acres

The Dodge Springs Fire has increased in size to 5,612 acres. The fire today made runs to the northeast and northwest, moving into heavier fuels. The lightning-ignited fire exhibited moderate creeping, isolated torching, and flanking.

The fire is consuming pinyon-juniper, brush, and grass in Lincoln and Washington counties, including the Docs Pass (Utah) Wilderness. There is no immediate threat to structures or private property.

Firefighters continue to construct line with aerial support. Ground resources today were three Type 1 hand crews, four Type 2 Initial Attack hand crews and one Type 2 hand crew, three engines, two bulldozers, five water tenders, and the Nevada Task Force, consisting of six engines and a bulldozer. Aerial resources were two Type 1, one Type 2 and one Type 3 helicopters, and one Heavy Air Tanker. Air Attack coordinated aerial and ground resources.

Jeremy Kiesling’s Great Basin Team 6 assumes management of the fire at 6 a.m., tomorrow (Monday, July 25) in support of the BLM Ely and Color Country (Utah) districts.

The fire is five percent contained. Full containment is anticipated Monday, August 1.

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:45 p.m., Thursday, July 21, about 25 miles southeast of Caliente, Nev.

Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Morning Ops Brief 7/25
Mop-up and cold trailing
Mop-up and cold trailing
Mop-up and cold trailing
Mop-up and cold trailing

