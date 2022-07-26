Police ask for help identifying unresponsive man days after he was found on Bronx street

Update: The Texas Attorney General’s Office reached out to the NYPD in search of more information about the unidentified man who remains in critical condition at a Bronx hospital. Two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News on Wednesday the man is not the same person who was reported missing in Texas. The NYPD said the man has been identified and his family notified, however, they did not immediately provide a name.

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for information on Tuesday, days after an unconscious man was found in the middle of a Bronx street.

The man, who has not been identified, was found on Friday morning, officials said. He was still unresponsive on Tuesday. The man remains in critical condition at a hospital.

He was found near University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The man did not have any identification or personal belongings. He has no apparent injuries.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

