ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Police ask for help identifying unresponsive man days after he was found on Bronx street

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkfO5_0gtyr3On00

Update: The Texas Attorney General’s Office reached out to the NYPD in search of more information about the unidentified man who remains in critical condition at a Bronx hospital. Two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News on Wednesday the man is not the same person who was reported missing in Texas. The NYPD said the man has been identified and his family notified, however, they did not immediately provide a name.

_________

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for information on Tuesday, days after an unconscious man was found in the middle of a Bronx street.

The man, who has not been identified, was found on Friday morning, officials said. He was still unresponsive on Tuesday. The man remains in critical condition at a hospital.

He was found near University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The man did not have any identification or personal belongings. He has no apparent injuries.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

This is Horrendous and unbelievable 💔 Why can't the policepatrol thesr street? They need to catch the demons that did this to him.Im Praying this Young man will recover in Jesus Name AMEN 🙏

Reply(1)
9
louie lou
3d ago

Please God help this person recoverI'm also praying for someone to recognize him

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Smartphone App#General S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy