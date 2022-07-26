Rockets sign Bruno Fernando to Exhibit 10 contract

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wells Fargo Bank Tries to Correct its Past History by Providing $1 BillionTom HandyHouston, TX
Double shooting with AK-47 on Aldine Westfield leaves two men dead in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Buffalo Soldiers started 156 years ago, today U.S. Army regiments of African American soldiers July 28, 1866Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Houston Road Rage Couple Arrested and Appears Before the JudgeVeronica Charnell MediaTexas State
Iconic toy store Toys 'R' Us is planning to make a comeback all across the US with in-store shops at every Macy’sB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Yardbarker
Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."
When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
What Rockets Re-signing Of Bruno Fernando Means For Usman Garuba
With the hopes of finding consistent minutes next season, Usman Garuba will have strict competition competing for the backup center role with the Houston Rockets during training camp.
James Harden’s message to Philadelphia after officially re-signing with Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers officially re-signed James Harden on Wednesday, giving fans reason to celebrate. After officially extending his stay in the City of Brotherly Love, Harden had a strong message for Sixers fans and the organization that will get everyone in Philly fired up, via Kyle Neubeck. “This is where...
Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets
According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Dwight Howard has interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
James Harden Has Done This More Than Steph, KD, LeBron And Westbrook?
According to StatMuse, James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) has more 40-point games than Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), LeBron James, Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets).
James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership draws honest take from Sixers boss Daryl Morey
James Harden has re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, and sure enough, Daryl Morey couldn’t be any happier. Aside from the fact that they put themselves in better position to win, the Sixers president noted how crucial it is for them to keep Harden and Joel Embiid together. In his...
Sixers Trade Targets Post James Harden Signing
James Harden has officially taken more than $14 million less than his player option to re-sign with the Sixers. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Harden said, “I told Daryl (Morey) to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign, and give me whatever is leftover… this is how bad I want to win”.
Could Paul Reed Fill Sixers' Center Gap?
The Philadelphia 76ers have been quick to bolster their guards and forwards during the offseason, with players like De'Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, and Trevelin Queen being brought in. One position Daryl Morey and the Sixers' Front Office have yet to fill is center. Granted the Sixers do have the MVP...
Veteran guard Pat Beverley endorses Rockets head coach Stephen Silas
Having played for the Houston Rockets (2013-17), Los Angeles Clippers (2017-21), and Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-22), veteran guard Pat Beverley — recently traded to Utah in the Rudy Gobert deal — knows about playing a key role on Western Conference playoff teams. Beverley is also known for speaking his...
Sixers Lose Key Executive to Oklahoma City Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers will lose a critical member of their front office as the 2022-2023 NBA season quickly approaches. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hiring Sixers executive Vince Rozman. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Rozman will enter OKC’s scouting department with the job title of Vice President of Identification and Intelligence.
Stepping Back, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Has Found What Works
Gurriel Jr. is once again one of the hottest hitters in baseball, hitting .405 for the Blue Jays this month.
MLB・
Lakers Waiting To Trade For Rockets Eric Gordon
Despite endless trade rumors, Eric Gordon is still a member of the Houston Rockets. Gordon was around the team during the summer league in Las Vegas. And if the season started today, he would likely be a starter alongside the Rockets' youngsters. According to Marc Stein's newsletter, Gordon could still...
ESPN's Jay Williams believes James Harden can lead Sixers to success
The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the best rosters in the East on paper led by one of the best players in the game regardless of position in Joel Embiid as well as a future Hall of Famer in James Harden. The Sixers acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at...
Joel Embiid Spotted Dominating A Pick-Up Game
It’s not easy playing against Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, even for the best NBA superstars in the world. But imagine being just some basketball fan playing at a local court and going toe-to-toe with Embiid. That sounds like a recipe for true embarrassment at the hands of...
Joel Embiid Must Play Even Better To Secure A 76ers Title
As long as Joel Embiid is around, the Philadelphia 76ers will be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference. And with James Harden officially back in tow for the upcoming season, they could contend for the Eastern Conference crown. While no splashy moves were made, Daryl Morey had a solid...
