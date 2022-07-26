ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Terrance

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVsOx_0gtyoeJa00

July 26th– Meet Terrance!

Terrance is a 1 year-old male.

He is a very loving dog with energy to match.

He will give you attention for hours and keep you on your feet just as long.

If you’re interested in Terrance, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

