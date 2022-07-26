Soccer player dies days after brawl on field, CA cops say. ‘My family is heartbroken’

A 29-year-old soccer player died 15 days after he was involved in a fight with other players and spectators at a California field, police said.

Misael Sanchez was playing soccer on a field around 11 a.m. on July 10 at Oxnard High School when a fight broke out, the Oxnard Police Department said in a news release.

A disagreement over the various penalties given from the referees led to a brawl among the soccer players from both teams and the spectators, police told McClatchy News.

Sanchez was hospitalized after the fight and died on Monday, July 25, police said.

It is unclear what his injuries were but an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, police told McClatchy News.

“My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief,” a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page for Sanchez. The donation page has raised over $23,000 as of July 26.

One suspect was arrested on a charge of assault, police said.

He has been released from jail. Investigators are continuing to collect evidence from the incident and have asked any witnesses to send video recordings to police.

Video recordings or any other information can be sent to detective Carey Everhart at 805-486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org. Detective Jaime Miranda can also be contacted at 805-385-7547 or jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org.

Anonymous tips can be given to the police department by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. A tip can also be emailed or texted .

Oxnard is a seaside city about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Teen volleyball player killed in crash as team drives to Texas tournament, coach says

12-year-old basketball player dies after collapsing during warm-ups, PA officials say

College athlete dies after choking during hot dog eating contest, Massachusetts cops say