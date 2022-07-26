Circor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $204.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $61.6 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $758.7 million.

