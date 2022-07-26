ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas Boy Scout completes wheelchair-accessible garden at CampV

By Erin Wides
KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Scout Troop#Boy Scout#Eagle Scout#Vegetable Garden#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy