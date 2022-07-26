ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘That ’70s Show’ Star Ashton Kutcher Says Returning To the Set Was ‘Very Nostalgic’

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Mace Coronel
Person
Tommy Chong
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Laura Prepon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That 70s Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

519K+
Followers
56K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy