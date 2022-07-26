Stabbed girl walks mile for help after dad Juan Bravo-Torres kills 3-year-old sister: cops
A bloodied and injured Florida girl walked one mile to a McDonald’s for help after her father butchered her 3-year-old sister, police said.
Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, stabbed the toddler to death last Thursday — then attacked her older sister with a knife as she was sleeping in their Longwood home, Police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth said.
The 12-year-old attempted to fight off her father but eventually played dead after suffering several stab wounds.
Bravo-Torres then dragged the girl and her slain sister into a bathroom, where he turned off the lights before cutting his wrists and throat in an attempted suicide, Chenoweth said.
Once he lost consciousness, the 12-year-old left the home covered in blood and walked around a mile to a McDonald’s where her mother was working.
The girl recounted the horrific attack before a stunned worker quickly called 911.
After getting no response at the home and failing to reach Bravo-Torres by phone, police kicked down the door, discovering the dead child and Bravo-Torres inside the bathroom.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Bravo-Torres, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, was due in court Monday, but the hearing was canceled after he entered emergency surgery, according to WESH-2.
Chenoweth marveled at the girl’s quick-thinking bravery in spite of the horrific events.
“The amount of courage this 12-year-old young lady had is just remarkable,” he said. “Grown adults may not have been able to come to that decision. And this 12-year-old did that, and she is alive today because of the choices that she made.”
Chenoweth said authorities previously responded to a domestic incident involving Bravo-Torres at the home in 2011.
Neighbors and shaken officers have since left balloons and flowers in front of the residence in the days following the incident.
Bravo-Torres’ lawyer Jeff Dowdy said he expects prosecutors to seek the death penalty.
