ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Let’s Talk About This ‘Till’ Trailer And Why So Many Black People Are Opposed To An Emmett Till Movie

By Zack Linly
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHClx_0gtyfIqF00
Source: till movie / Youtube

So, the trailer for the upcoming Emmett Till movie is out, and—well—I just don’t think I’m ever going to be prepared to watch this film.

The movie Till is actually focused on the true story of Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her dedication to receiving justice for her son. At the very least, that lessens the chance that audiences are going to be expected to watch a graphic depiction of Emmett’s brutal lynching at the hands of white monsters. The truth is, I’m hesitant to see Till for the same reason I never watched Ava DuVernay‘s Central Park Five docuseries: I just don’t like watching Black boys suffer.

Before we go any further, it’s worth mentioning that, if Black Twitter is any indication, most Black people are more than just anxious about seeing the film—they’d rather it simply not exist.

For the record, the film’s director, Nigerian filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu said in a recent interview that she has no intention of dramatizing the horrors of Emmett’s death.

“I don’t want to re-traumatize audiences or myself,” Chukwu said during a press conference, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I knew that the way that I needed to tell this story was through the emotional journey of Mamie,” she continued. “We’ve got to keep it focused on Mamie and her relationship with Emmett. Once everybody was on board, I started a very intense research journey.” She also said the film does “not just show the inherent sadness and pain,” but also the “joy and love that is really at the root of the narrative.”

So, that’s comforting I suppose.

While I myself am apprehensive about seeing the movie, I gotta say, many of the negative Black Twitter reactions feel kind of knee-jerk. I understand the sentiment of Black folks being tired of Black trauma stories, but I also have to ask: How can our historical stories be told without the inclusion of white supremacy and white violence?

This isn’t to say that Blackness is defined solely by the racism and white violence we have endured, but racism and white violence are not things we can easily separate from our stories. Every step of Black progress has seen white supremacy as an adversary. And yet, Black history is American history and even the most violent and horrid aspects of American history are often depicted in novels, TV, and, of course, film.

This isn’t like when some white woman decided to write an Emmett Till Opera and tell Emmett’s story from the point of view of a fictional white woman character. No matter how many Black contributors signed off on that project, that was just gentrified white nonsense that should never have happened. But this ain’t that. Mamie’s story is one that rightfully should be amplified on the big screen.

With all that being said, here’s what I don’t want to see in this movie:

We’ve been over the fact that Black people don’t want to see some trauma-porn depiction of Emmett’s death, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. But what’s equally important, in my opinion, is that all the villains in this movie be depicted as villains.

Not only is it important that Carolyn Bryant Donham—the white woman whose racist allegations got Emmett lynched in the first place—not be portrayed as a sympathetic character even remotely, but she needs to be actively portrayed as a villain if she’s portrayed at all. I don’t want to see any depiction of her character that lends any legitimacy to the demure victim she erroneously claimed she was in her recently unearthed memoirs.

I don’t want to hear about Donham’s claims that she never wanted Emmett lynched and that she tried to defend him from her husband and brother-in-law, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam. I don’t want to see this woman humanized to any extent at all.

At the end of the day, it’s not hard to understand why Black people feel the way many of us do about this film. The tragedy of Emmett Till is one of those things we hold sacred. Even the narrative that Emmett’s open casket served as a catalyst for the civil rights movement is problematic because no one wants to see his story turn into a redemption arc for white America.

Still, I don’t think it’s fair to cast dispersions on a film that we haven’t seen yet passed a trailer just because we don’t like the idea of an Emmett Till movie at all.

In short: If you don’t want to see it then don’t see it. But you not wanting to see it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t exist.

The New Emmett Till Opera Is Written By A White Woman And Stars A Fictional White Woman. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

‘Hang ‘Em High’: Republican Who Voted Against Emmett Till Bill Called Lynching ‘A Metaphor For Justice’

The post Let’s Talk About This ‘Till’ Trailer And Why So Many Black People Are Opposed To An Emmett Till Movie appeared first on NewsOne.

Let’s Talk About This ‘Till’ Trailer And Why So Many Black People Are Opposed To An Emmett Till Movie was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice

July 25 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Till. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall. Till explores how Emmett Till's mother, Mamie Till Mobley, relentlessly pursued justice for her 14-year-old son after he was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi in 1955.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Chinonye Chukwu
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Mamie Till
AOL Corp

Martin Lawrence Gives 'Bad Boys 4' Update Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Is Bad Boys 4 off the table following Will Smith‘s now-infamous Oscars slap? Martin Lawrence doesn’t think so. The 57-year-old comedian gave fans an update on the franchise’s future during an interview with Ebony magazine. “We got one more at least,” Lawrence promised in the July 2022 cover story.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keke Palmer on the Challenge of Keeping Secrets About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: ‘We All Say the Same Three Words’

Click here to read the full article. When Keke Palmer got a call from Jordan Peele asking her to star in his latest film, “Nope,” she was quick to jump at the chance to join the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s mysterious project. After all, she’d already DM’d him on Instagram about a year earlier hoping to work together. Upon reading the script — which centers on Emerald Haywood (Palmer) and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya), children of a Hollywood horse trainer who begin to witness mysterious events at their inland California farm — Palmer was struck by the trajectory of her character. “She’s of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Blackness#Nigerian#Entertainment Weekly
GamesRadar

Jordan Peele on why Nope's called Nope

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
MOVIES
Business Insider

'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
MOVIES
HuffPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Gray Man'

“The Gray Man” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Based on a 2009 novel by Tom Clancy collaborator Mark Greaney, this new action thriller stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA black ops assassin who must flee after discovering dark secrets about the agency. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton also appear in the film.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Releases ‘Nope’ Extra Footage Featuring Chaotic Chimp Intro for ‘Gordy’s Home’ Sitcom

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Nope.”] Writer-director Jordan Peele just peeled back one more layer of his alien blockbuster “Nope.” Over the weekend, the Oscar winner took to Twitter to share the full scrapped intro to the fictional “Gordy’s Home!” sitcom that starred Ricky “Jupe” Park, portrayed by Jacob Kim and later Steven Yuen in the film, alongside a key chimpanzee star. The clip is styled to look as if it’s straight off a VHS recording, and it uses the opening credits for “Gordy’s Home!” to a pivotal plot point for Peele’s film,...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Everything We Learned From the ‘Multiverse of Madness‘ Blu-ray

Remember that scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Strange and America go hurtling through the multiverse? If you watch closely, you’ll see that they visit some familiar Marvel locales. In fact, the Blu-ray for Multiverse of Madness confirms that in fact one of the places they visit is the Savage Land, the famous spot in Antarctica that looks like a prehistoric jungle, complete with dinosaurs.
MOVIES
Polygon

Let the Right One In is coming to TV, with a new take on child vampirism

The vampire thriller Let the Right One In has the kind of compelling story that prompts creators to keep revisiting it in new forms. Originally a 2004 Swedish bestseller by author John Ajvide Lindqvist, it was adapted into a Swedish-language movie in 2008, and remade by The Batman director Matt Reeves in 2010, in an English-language version called Let Me In, starring The Power of the Dog’s Kodi Smit-McPhee and the Kick-Ass movies’ Chloë Grace Moretz. A stage version written by His Dark Materials screenwriter Jack Thorne has toured the world.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Oppenheimer Teaser Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released the teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the first film released by the auteur filmmaker since 2020's Tenet. The movie is set for a release almost exactly a year from now, and stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as "the godfather of the atomic bomb." The film is Nolan's first collaboration with Universal Pictures, and was acquired after a pretty active bidding war that included Warner Bros., Netflix, and other suitors. It's widely understood that Nolan left his longtime home at Warner Bros. because he was unhappy with the company's decision to send movies to HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release in 2021.
MOVIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
279
Followers
4K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy