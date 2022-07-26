Quincy fire damages apartment building, displaces dozens

QUINCY — About 30 people were displaced from their apartments in the 430 block of Quincy’s East Street NE, following a late-afternoon fire Monday that destroyed four of the units and heavily damaged the others.

No one was injured.

The fire at 437 East St. NE was reported at about 6 p.m., according to a press release from Grant County Fire District 3. Seven of the eight units were occupied at the time of the fire, the press release said.

“The first arriving fire engine initially set up a defensive attack,” the press release said. “The second arriving engine made a quick stop of the interior fire along with roof ventilation operations from (the city ladder truck) thus limiting the extent of the fire and stopping the spread of the fire to the remaining units.”

Their efforts mitigated damage to the facility but did not completely prevent it.

“Four apartments experienced heavy fire damage. Because of the damage from the fire and smoke, all the apartments were classified as uninhabitable,” the release said.

Eight GCFD 3 vehicles responded, including five engines, the leader truck and support vehicles. Protection 1 ambulance crews and Quincy Police Department officers also responded.

Mutual aid was requested for additional personnel due to the extreme heat, the press release said. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 13 responded with a fire engine and the Ephrata Fire Department with a ladder truck; both departments also sent command vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.