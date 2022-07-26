ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Laurie Krajna of Salvation Army joins News 4 to talk about Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, teams will take on missions across the Queen City for “Buffalo’s Most Amazing Race” — the massive annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army serving the Buffalo area.

Laurie Krajna, development director for the Western New York region of the Salvation Army, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to tell us more.

The full interview with Krajna can be seen at the top of the page.

News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz and Hope Winter will be competing in the event this weekend. Find out more in the clip above.

