ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Patel Conservatory offers summer camps for kids interested in becoming performers

By Mark Wilson
fox13news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Summer Camps#Performing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy