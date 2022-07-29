ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Tiki Boats and other hidden gems for summer fun in Atlantic City

 1 day ago

Atlantic City is known for its casinos, but there is much more to experience at the Jersey Shore hotspot.

The Atlantic City Tiki Boat is celebrating its first season with cruises taking guests through the calm waters of the back bay.

Enjoy the beautiful scenes in a customizable trip that includes a bartender, music and decorations of your choosing. Guests can also enjoy sunset and moonlight cruises.

Bally's Atlantic City turned the lobby bar into a whirling watering hole.

The casino's carousel bar is spinning guests at a very leisurely pace but offering a new look with a unique experience.

As you spin around you can enjoy different views and boardwalk-themed cocktails such as a Funnel Cake Espresso Martini, served with a mini funnel cake, or the Merry-Go-Round, a cocktail poured over cotton candy.

Hard Rock Atlantic City is known for its year-round schedule of A-list entertainment but they have upped the game with the Van Gogh Immersive Experience.

Guests can learn all about the Dutch painter while experiencing his work in a 360-degree digital walk-through exhibit.

