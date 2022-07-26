Monkeypox is in Woodbury County; Here’s what Siouxland health officials say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first possible case of monkeypox was reported at the beginning of July, and now this case in Woodbury County is the seventh confirmed report of the virus in Iowa.

Health officials are not releasing details about how the individual contracted the virus in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

More than 3500 cases of monkeypox are being reported in the US, with the CDC showing 8 cases of the virus in Iowa, 5 in Nebraska, and 1 in South Dakota.

What we do know is that monkeypox is spread through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids such as discharge from the lesions caused by the virus.

The Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health Department offered reassurances to people that the outbreak of monkeypox is not the next COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t compare it to COVID at all. It’s not passed by respiratory aerosols, it’s spread by direct skin-to-skin contact, um, you know, with body fluids and things like that. It’s just a different deal altogether,” said Tyler Brock.

Dr. David Ansz of MercyOne Family Practice in South Sioux City said because monkeypox usually looks like acne early identification can be missed.

“Unlike a lot of viruses, it can produce puss that looks like a boil. So a lot of times, it can be mistaken for a bacterial infection, you know. Fortunately, we haven’t seen it here at the local level, at the clinic,” Enz said.

Ensz added that if a person does find acne-like spots on thier body they should be seen by a health care provider.

Story continues below

Brock said symptoms can include fever and body aches as well as the obvious lesions caused by the virus.

“Then you, a lot of times, you’ll get lymph nodes, swelling, then a couple of days after that, you’ll start getting a rash and those rashes can turn into lesions. The lesions have various stages and they take two to four weeks to resolve,” said Brock.

Brock said the community spread of monkeypox is low and so is no risk to Siouxlanders at this time. Health experts are encouraging people to wash their hands thoroughly in order to help protect themselves from the virus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.