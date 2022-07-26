ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon man who started wildfires ends up tied to tree by locals, sheriff says

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Comments / 81

Tom Negley
4d ago

sustained multiple injurys falling down. now that's how us true Oregonian do our best to keep people like this safe until the police arrive.

Reply(6)
102
Billy Madison
3d ago

Love that he was treated for wounds from falling down LOL, he should be charged with attempted murder in addition to the other petty charges

Reply(1)
61
John McCormick
3d ago

Best story of the year! This is true justice: "Ummm...why is he injured?" "I don't know, sheriff. I guess he fell down...repeatedly." "Good enough for me..."

Reply(1)
44
