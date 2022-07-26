Man sentenced in 2020 Wichita Falls Walmart scare

Ken Esparza_mugshot

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who panicked some shoppers in a Wichita Falls Walmart when he used a baseball bat to try to steal guns from the gun case has been sentenced to prison.

Ken Esparza pleaded guilty to robbery Tuesday, April 26, for a five year prison sentence, according to court records.

Wichita County Jail booking photo

On the last day of February 2020, Wichita Falls police responded to the Central Freeway Walmart after getting calls about a man armed with a baseball bat breaking into a gun cabinet and were also told it could be an active shooter situation.

Officers said when they reached Esparza, they found broken glass from the gun cabinet and a gun missing and Esparza holding a baseball bat. They say he had gone to the sporting goods department to get a bat and used it to shatter the gun cabinet glass and was trying to remove guns and even had a key to remove the lock on one gun.

As officers attempted to arrest Esparza, they say he resisted arrest. After putting him into custody, officers viewed security footage and say Esparza had been dropped off at the Walmart by a Comanche County, OK, Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said later that Comanche County deputies were called to the Lawton mall about Esparza allegedly stealing a knife.

Stradley said no charges were filed from that incident, and he said Esparza didn’t meet the criteria of a threat to himself or others at that time.

Stradley said Esparza told deputies he wanted to go to Texas so Stradley told deputies to drop Esparza off at the Walmart in Wichita Falls instead of letting Esparza walk on I-44.

A Wichita Falls police official said that “A person in Esparza’s mental condition should have never been brought in from Oklahoma and dropped off in Texas at a Wichita Falls Walmart, placing our citizens in extreme danger and forcing WFPD officers to deal with this highly volatile situation.”

Esparza was booked on five felony and two misdemeanor charges: