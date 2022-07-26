Trump repeats false election fraud claims during speech in Washington

www.pbs.org
Preston Wood
3d ago
When are supporters going to break the spell of a broken, false , repetitive spell , their so simple minded. Low achieving
19
Guy Goulding
12h ago
if the election was stolen like Donald Trump says why hasn't he produced all the evidence he claims to have show the evidence if you have it we can put this to rest if you don't have it shut up
5
Rico
3d ago
it's so sad that some Americans would still vote for Biden the disgrace just because they hate Trump let's be real life was better with Trump in office
5
