Washington, DC

Trump repeats false election fraud claims during speech in Washington

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
www.pbs.org

Preston Wood
3d ago

When are supporters going to break the spell of a broken, false , repetitive spell , their so simple minded. Low achieving

Guy Goulding
12h ago

if the election was stolen like Donald Trump says why hasn't he produced all the evidence he claims to have show the evidence if you have it we can put this to rest if you don't have it shut up

Rico
3d ago

it's so sad that some Americans would still vote for Biden the disgrace just because they hate Trump let's be real life was better with Trump in office

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

