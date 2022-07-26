College football's highest paid head coaches for 2022 season
I once read that there’s no occupation in America that has less job security than that of a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their seventh head coach since 2009.
But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Using USA TODAY’s coaching salary database, SportsNaut compiled a list of the 16 highest paid college football coaches for the 2022 season, taking into account new contracts that have been issued this offseason.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart signed a new 10-year, $112.5 million contract, making him the highest-paid coach in college football.
The SEC leads the way with an average head coaching salary of $4.3 million for the 2022 season followed by the Big 12 at $3.4 million.
Here are the 16 highest paid college football head coaches for the 2022 season:
16
Steve Sarkisian, Texas
15
Chip Kelly, UCLA
14
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
13
James Franklin, Penn State
12
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
11
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
10
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
9
Mario Cristobal, Miami
8
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
7
David Shaw, Stanford
6
Ryan Day, Ohio State
5
Mel Tucker, Michigan State
4
Brian Kelly, LSU
3
Nick Saban, Alabama
2
Lincoln Riley, USC
1
Kirby Smart, Georgia
2022 salary: $11.25 million (new contract)
