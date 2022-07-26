ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football's highest paid head coaches for 2022 season

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
I once read that there’s no occupation in America that has less job security than that of a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their seventh head coach since 2009.

But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.

Using USA TODAY’s coaching salary database, SportsNaut compiled a list of the 16 highest paid college football coaches for the 2022 season, taking into account new contracts that have been issued this offseason.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart signed a new 10-year, $112.5 million contract, making him the highest-paid coach in college football.

The SEC leads the way with an average head coaching salary of $4.3 million for the 2022 season followed by the Big 12 at $3.4 million.

Here are the 16 highest paid college football head coaches for the 2022 season:

16

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

15

Chip Kelly, UCLA

14

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

13

James Franklin, Penn State

12

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

11

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

10

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

9

Mario Cristobal, Miami

8

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

7

David Shaw, Stanford

6

Ryan Day, Ohio State

5

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

4

Brian Kelly, LSU

3

Nick Saban, Alabama

2

Lincoln Riley, USC

1

Kirby Smart, Georgia

2022 salary: $11.25 million (new contract)

