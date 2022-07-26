Cherokee Nation fund helping Cherokee citizens facing financial hardship due to COVID-19

Clifford and Esther Littledave, of Mayes County, found help recently through the Cherokee Nation Homeowners Assistance Fund. The program helps eligible citizens experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy of Cherokee Nation)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s Housing Authority is expanding their Homeowner Assistance Fund program to help eligible citizens experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program will provide even more stability and security for our citizens who are still experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our citizens deserve to live in safety and dignity, without fear of losing their homes. The program is already helping our people and will directly impact hundreds of Cherokee families while strengthening our communities and making positive generational impacts for everyone.”

The fund will be available to eligible mortgage holders while funds last, which is estimated to be through 2026.

“The Homeowner Assistance Fund offered through the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation can help eligible Cherokee Nation citizens overcome certain challenges, such as delinquent mortgages and past due property taxes, so that they can remain in their homes,” HACN Interim Director Jerri Ann Killer said.

“Chief Hoskin and his administration are taking the financial hardships of Cherokee citizens very seriously. Cherokee Nation and the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and this expansion of services is one of the great relief opportunities we can provide with funding through the U.S. Department of Treasury,” she continued.

A complete list of eligibility guidelines and link to Homeowner Assistance Fund application can be found here.

Clifford and Esther Littledave, of Mayes County, found help recently through the Homeowners Assistance Fund.

“We got kind of behind on our house payment with our financial needs and everything. We happened to get a letter from the tribe saying we could get help with this program. We applied and went to Claremore for a budgeting class, and they really helped us to learn how to budget each month,” Esther said.

“The program helped with the backpay on our house payments, and in October, we will be able to start paying our house payment ourselves,” she continued.

The Housing Authority will prioritize applicants with households located within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, along with those who have households in Kansas or Arkansas that border the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma.

For more information, visit www.hacn.org or call 918-456-5482.

