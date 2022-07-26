ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Brock Jones signs with Tampa Bay

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcKaB_0gtyROzV00
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – MAY 29: Stanford Cardinal Outfielder Brock Jones (7) celebrates after winning the PAC-12 Baseball Championship game between the Stanford… Read More

(KSEE/KGPE) – Brock Jones has officially signed with Tampa Bay, and that makes him a millionaire.

Jones, an outfielder at Stanford who grew up in Fresno (Buchanan High School), was a second-round pick in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft on July 17th. He went No. 65 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays, and MLB.com is reporting that Jones received full slot value: $1,077,600.

In his three years at Stanford, Brock Jones hit .308 with 40 home runs and 123 RBI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Stanford, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy