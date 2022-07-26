Brock Jones signs with Tampa Bay

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – MAY 29: Stanford Cardinal Outfielder Brock Jones (7) celebrates after winning the PAC-12 Baseball Championship game between the Stanford… Read More

(KSEE/KGPE) – Brock Jones has officially signed with Tampa Bay, and that makes him a millionaire.

Jones, an outfielder at Stanford who grew up in Fresno (Buchanan High School), was a second-round pick in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft on July 17th. He went No. 65 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays, and MLB.com is reporting that Jones received full slot value: $1,077,600.

In his three years at Stanford, Brock Jones hit .308 with 40 home runs and 123 RBI.