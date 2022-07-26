ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Lawsuit: Manhattan housing for hearing impaired falls short

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uwlxh_0gtyQupc00

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of buildings constructed to house hearing impaired people is not set up to fully accommodate their disabilities, according to a class action lawsuit filed by some residents.

The tenants of 174 – 182 Forsyth Street, and 184 -186 Forsyth, allege in their civil complaint that the properties don’t have adequate smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors for hearing impaired residents; don’t have elevators designed for use by people who are hard of hearing and don’t have security staff trained in American Sign Language, among a variety of complaints.

They’ve named the property management company, MMS Group, as the lead defendant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mms Group#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy