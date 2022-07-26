Lawsuit: Manhattan housing for hearing impaired falls short
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of buildings constructed to house hearing impaired people is not set up to fully accommodate their disabilities, according to a class action lawsuit filed by some residents.
The tenants of 174 – 182 Forsyth Street, and 184 -186 Forsyth, allege in their civil complaint that the properties don’t have adequate smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors for hearing impaired residents; don’t have elevators designed for use by people who are hard of hearing and don’t have security staff trained in American Sign Language, among a variety of complaints.
They've named the property management company, MMS Group, as the lead defendant.
