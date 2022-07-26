Cooper-Young suspects caught after helicopter pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police helicopter was hovering over a Cooper-Young neighborhood early Tuesday morning after three suspects crashed a stolen car.

Police say it all began at 2 a.m. at Union and Florence when the men ran a stop sign.

They said the driver took off when he spotted officers and crashed a black Lexus into a pole at East Parkway and Central.

Police took Santana Paige, 19, into custody near the crash scene and brought in a canine unit and a helicopter to find the other suspects.

MPD said an aviation unit located Michael Walker, 19, lying on the top of a shed behind a house on York Avenue.

Shed on York

The homeowner said he never heard anything but isn’t surprised it happened in his neighborhood.

Other neighbors were alarmed it happened in the Cooper-Young area.

“I hope everyone is safe, I’m glad they were able to catch the criminals,” said Drake Dewitt.

Police said they found two loaded handguns inside the stolen car and are still looking for the third suspect.

Paige and Walker are facing theft and weapons charges. Walker is also charged with evading arrest.

If you have any information that can help the police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

