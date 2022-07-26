Water off limits at Green River swimming area due to cyclosporiasis bacteria

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield’s Board of Health has ordered no swimming at the Green River Swimming and Recreation area due to a possible cyclosporiasis bacteria.

According to the recreation area’s Facebook page, it has not been confirmed that the bacteria is in the water, but there has been a confirmed case in the area. Further testing of the water is being conducted. The park and the facilities remain open for public use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that “ Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis . People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.”

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of 7 days (range, from 2 days to under 2 weeks) after ingestion of sporulated oocysts (the infective form of the parasite).









Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include the following:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following:

Vomiting

Low-grade fever

Contact your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. Infected persons with healthy immune systems may recover quickly without treatment but medication is available.

The City will provide updates on testing and when swimming can resume.

