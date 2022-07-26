ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Diva’s Daily Dirt: What REALLY Happened During Love & Marriage DC Reunion + Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Project

By Dominique Da Diva
92Q
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LY6qE_0gtyOEhW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OffiR_0gtyOEhW00

Source: Gotham / Getty


QuickSilva & The Tylers Clear Up What REALLY Happened During Love & Marriage DC Reunion

DJ QuickSilva joined his co-host Dominique Da Diva on IG Live to further explain his somewhat explosive reaction during part one of OWN’s Love & Marriage DC.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Media Queen (@dominiquedadiva)

Quick reiterates that he was not talking to his co-star when things got heated but that he was recalling an incident that happened via IG Live when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Jamie and Erana Tyler also join in with Diva to explain how editing played a huge role in the narrative of  him being a ‘bully’ to Erana. Mrs. Tyler addresses Jamie’s use of the wrong word during the reunion and why the abuse allegations couldn’t possibly be true.

Will the couples be down to film if they are confirmed for a Season 2? Watch the second part of the Reunion this Saturday on OWN at 8p.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Upcoming Project

Nicki Minaj is giving the barbs a heads up on what to expect on the long-awaited follow up to 2018’s Queen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

“The album is going to be f**ckin’ epic. I was listening to the songs yesterday and I just was falling more and more in love with the way everything is feeling right now. In relation to the music and to my fans.”

“I do think at some point I probably was doing a lot of overthinking and waiting and yada yada, But I realized, it’s so important to have fun with life and as I always say: be in the moment. Try to be in the moment. And do your best.”

I don’t really worry about it anymore. I used to. But now I realize, I just have to give my fans music that they f**k with, give them the reason why they started f***ing with me in the first place. And I will rely on that. I’m not going to rely on anything else. I don’t have any f***ing gimmicks. I don’t have it. I’m gimmicked out, b***h.”

Fresh off of her amazing performances at Essence and Wireless, the rap queen is teasing her new single, ‘Freaky Girl’ and fifth studio album.

‘Freaky Girl’ drops August 12th, the day before the new launch of Queen Radio show on Amazon’s live audio Amp app.

