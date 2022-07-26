Video of downtown assault highlights organization of cell phone theft

www.kare11.com
Jeff Lutz
3d ago
Yes! Well if mpls doesn't want to do anything about it, people just shouldn't go down there anymore! Smh, mpls you get what you got coming
Reply
11
Llll M
4d ago
they want to be treated like first class citizens when they're actually the bottom of the barrel
Reply
14
Hammer Thor
3d ago
They're stealing phones so they can get your personal information, names, addresses, accounts, never bank on your phone.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Know Before You Go: Mall of AmericaAdventures of Matt and NatMinneapolis, MN
Comments / 9